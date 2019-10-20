Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 915 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDIV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,833,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,149 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 955.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 237,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,192,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after acquiring an additional 178,015 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 432,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 161,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,494,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.