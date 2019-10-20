Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after buying an additional 116,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 100,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 128,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 683,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.