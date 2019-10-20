Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

