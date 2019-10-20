Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $82,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 137,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 170.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,259,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $3,818,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,575.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,248 shares of company stock worth $7,569,057 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $319.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.10 and its 200-day moving average is $278.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $329.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

