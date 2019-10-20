Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

