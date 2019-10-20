Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $340,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 274.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares in the last quarter.

TMP opened at $82.48 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

