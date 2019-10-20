CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABGY. Citigroup lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $30.43.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

