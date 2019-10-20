Carpetright (LON:CPR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $9.21. Carpetright shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 190,732 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPR shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Carpetright in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Carpetright in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.45.

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

