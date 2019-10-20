Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 1,792.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 358,159 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRZO opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRZO. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

