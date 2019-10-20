Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

CRZO opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $749.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $66,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

