Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $77.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.07.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CVNA traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.85. 2,284,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,838. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $904,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,759.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 28,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $2,059,237.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,035.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,526 in the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 150.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 12,800.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

