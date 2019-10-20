Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pi Financial initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.30 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $874.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Celestica has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 320,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

