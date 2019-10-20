Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.