Centene (CNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.29-4.49 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.29-4.49 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

