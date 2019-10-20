ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 796.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,207,000 after buying an additional 5,130,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 1,202,155 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 540,201 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $463.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

