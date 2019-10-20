Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 98,263 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

