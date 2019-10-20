CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.23

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $23.09. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

