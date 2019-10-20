Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.74. 5,362,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 297,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 212,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 129,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

