Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

