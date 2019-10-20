Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Sells $49,400.00 in Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roni Mamluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Roni Mamluk sold 50,000 shares of Chiasma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $279,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $5.09 on Friday. Chiasma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth about $17,758,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 85.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

