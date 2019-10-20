China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CCRC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,274. China Customer Relations Centers has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

