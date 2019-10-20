China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 791.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 150.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $212,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 197.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SNP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 242,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $114.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.5295 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
