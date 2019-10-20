China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.95.

NYSE CHA opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. China Telecom has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 400.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Telecom in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in China Telecom by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in China Telecom in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

