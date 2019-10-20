CIBC Analysts Give Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) a $99.00 Price Target

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) has been given a $99.00 price objective by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. 779,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $1,808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,450.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,989,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Waste Connections by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

