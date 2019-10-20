CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eaton by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Eaton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

