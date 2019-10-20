CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

RWR opened at $105.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.8733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

