CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 46,869 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,869 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.