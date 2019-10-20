Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

