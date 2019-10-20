Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) Trading Down 2.5%

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$3.48 ($2.47) and last traded at A$3.48 ($2.47), 57,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.57 ($2.53).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Citadel Group’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

About Citadel Group (ASX:CGL)

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

