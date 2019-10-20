Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

CIVB stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

