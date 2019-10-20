Clean Commodities (CVE:CLE) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Clean Commodities Corp (CVE:CLE) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 50,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 221,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Clean Commodities Company Profile (CVE:CLE)

Clean Commodities Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium and uranium deposits. Its principal properties include the Preston uranium project located in Western Athabasca Basin; the Torp Lake lithium project covering 1,003 hectares situated in Nunavut; the Phoenix lithium project that consists of seven mineral claims covering 5,629 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; the Whabouchi lithium project covering 19,032 hectares situated in the Whabouchi Lithium District; and the Juliet lithium project that comprises approximately 9,120 hectares located in Quebec.

