CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 172,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 203,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.