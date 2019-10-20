Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 552 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $171.45. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.