Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

