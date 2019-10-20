Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 378.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 53,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $903,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

