Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 76.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 629.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

