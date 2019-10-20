Coastline Trust Co Buys 17,035 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

