Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

