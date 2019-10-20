Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

