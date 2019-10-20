Coastline Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $151.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

