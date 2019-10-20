Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Coca-Cola European Partners reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola European Partners.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,911,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,749,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,639,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

