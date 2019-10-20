Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

