Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Cognex stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cognex by 288.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cognex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29,063.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

