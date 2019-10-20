CoinUs (CNUS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $682,444.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 43.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005612 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.