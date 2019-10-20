Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Up 2.4%

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34.

Get Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3747 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent Company Profile (NYSE:CCZ)

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.