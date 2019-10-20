Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

