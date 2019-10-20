Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

