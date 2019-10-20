Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 87,253 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,253 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,962,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,362,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,052,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,699,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,951 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,615,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,551,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,589,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

