Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTBI. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

