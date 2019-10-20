Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 558,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,550. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $935.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

